Turkey’s HRC imports down 28 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 228,297 mt, up by 23.6 percent compared to March and decreasing by 39 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $130.51 million, increasing by 17.3 percent compared to the previous month and decreasing by 47 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.07 million mt, down 28 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 36 percent to $606.6 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-April 2025

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 380,505 mt, down 52.5 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 227,836 mt and South Korea with 116,914 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-April period:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2025 January-April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) April 2025 April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) China 380,505 800,871 -52.49 76,485 215,608 -64.53 Russia 227,836 139,443 63.39 48,473 37,659 28.72 South Korea 116,914 112,349 4.06 6,859 22,124 -69.00 Egypt 109,829 192,180 -42.85 52,321 19,373 170.07 Japan 84,845 81,186 4.51 24,641 - - France 45,102 39,530 14.10 13,655 9,769 39.78 Taiwan 39,686 47,182 -15.89 - 47,182 - Germany 25,958 5,340 386.10 267 605 -55.87 Belgium 24,194 16,262 48.78 4,357 4,386 -0.66 Ukraine 5,012 5,053 -0.81 - 5,053 -

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-April 2025