 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s HRC imports down...

Turkey’s HRC imports down 28 percent in January-April

Monday, 09 June 2025 11:24:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 228,297 mt, up by 23.6 percent compared to March and decreasing by 39 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $130.51 million, increasing by 17.3 percent compared to the previous month and decreasing by 47 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.07 million mt, down 28 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 36 percent to $606.6 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-April 2025

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 380,505 mt, down 52.5 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 227,836 mt and South Korea with 116,914 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-April period:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-April 2025 January-April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) April 2025 April 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
China 380,505 800,871 -52.49 76,485 215,608 -64.53
Russia 227,836 139,443 63.39 48,473 37,659 28.72
South Korea 116,914 112,349 4.06 6,859 22,124 -69.00
Egypt 109,829 192,180 -42.85 52,321 19,373 170.07
Japan 84,845 81,186 4.51 24,641 - -
France 45,102 39,530 14.10 13,655 9,769 39.78
Taiwan 39,686 47,182 -15.89 - 47,182 -
Germany 25,958 5,340 386.10 267 605 -55.87
Belgium 24,194 16,262 48.78 4,357 4,386 -0.66
Ukraine 5,012 5,053 -0.81 - 5,053 -

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-April 2025


Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

June US Ohio Valley scrap settles sideways to May as high inventory, low demand is offset by improved market sentiment ...

09 Jun | Flats and Slab

Nucor weekly CSP price moves higher for first time since late March following new 50 percent Section 232 tariffs

09 Jun | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices edge down slightly

09 Jun | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC trade price edge down slightly on weak demand, tight liquidity and mill discounts

09 Jun | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - June 9, 2025 

09 Jun | Longs and Billet

US flat steel pricing steady with limited finished steel demand and sideways to down June scrap

06 Jun | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Muted global demand prompts price cuts across key exporting regions

06 Jun | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 6, 2025 

06 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s HRC exports up 54.2 percent in Jan-Apr

06 Jun | Steel News

June scrap pricing seen sideways to down following start of new Trump Section 232 steel tariffs

05 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials