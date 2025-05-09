Turkey’s HRC imports down 24.2 percent in January-March

In March this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 184,718 metric tons, down by 18.5 percent compared to February and by 57.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $111.26 million, decreasing by 12.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 60.0 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey 's HRC imports amounted to 837,016 mt, down 24.2 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 32.1 percent to $476.05 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-March 2025

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 304,020 mt, down 48.1 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 179,361 mt and South Korea with 110,054 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-March period:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2025 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2025 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) China 304,020 585,263 -48.1 60,947 263,123 -76.8 Russia 179,361 101,784 76.2 14,452 85,635 -83.1 South Korea 110,054 90,225 22.0 31,152 48,369 -35.6 Japan 60,203 81,187 -25.8 30,121 - - Egypt 57,511 172,807 -66.7 28,833 18,839 53.0 Taiwan 39,686 - - - - - France 31,445 29,761 5.7 12,235 9,816 24.6 Germany 25,691 4,735 442.6 632 2,175 -70.9 Belgium 19,837 11,876 67.0 5,631 5,628 0.1 Ukraine 5,012 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-March 2025