Turkey’s HRC imports down 2.3 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 09 April 2025 14:24:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 226,689 metric tons, down by 46.7 percent compared to January and by ten percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $126.77 million, decreasing by 46.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 20.4 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 652,298 mt, down 2.3 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 13.8 percent to $364.79 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 243,073 mt, down 24.5 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 164,908 mt and South Korea with 78,901 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-February period:

CountryAmount (mt)     
 January-February 2025January-February 2024Y-o-y change (%)February 2025February 2024Y-o-y change (%)
China243,073322,109-24.586,174155,403-44.5
Russia164,90816,149921.258,07312,655358.9
South Korea78,90141,85688.521,92815,21344.1
Taiwan39,686--39,687--
Japan30,08281,187-62.9---
Egypt28,677153,968-81.41,42854,783-97.4
Germany25,0582,560878.83,677357930.0
France19,21119,945-3.710,4677,25244.3
Belgium14,2066,248127.43,2562,56526.9
Ukraine5,012-----

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-February 2025


