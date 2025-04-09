Turkey’s HRC imports down 2.3 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 226,689 metric tons, down by 46.7 percent compared to January and by ten percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $126.77 million, decreasing by 46.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 20.4 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey 's HRC imports amounted to 652,298 mt, down 2.3 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 13.8 percent to $364.79 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 243,073 mt, down 24.5 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 164,908 mt and South Korea with 78,901 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-February period:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2025 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2025 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) China 243,073 322,109 -24.5 86,174 155,403 -44.5 Russia 164,908 16,149 921.2 58,073 12,655 358.9 South Korea 78,901 41,856 88.5 21,928 15,213 44.1 Taiwan 39,686 - - 39,687 - - Japan 30,082 81,187 -62.9 - - - Egypt 28,677 153,968 -81.4 1,428 54,783 -97.4 Germany 25,058 2,560 878.8 3,677 357 930.0 France 19,211 19,945 -3.7 10,467 7,252 44.3 Belgium 14,206 6,248 127.4 3,256 2,565 26.9 Ukraine 5,012 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-February 2025