Turkey’s HRC imports down 12.4 percent in 2024

In December last year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 305,959 metric tons, down by 16.5 percent compared to November and up by 63.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $167.76 million, down by 17.9 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 34.9 percent year on year.

In 2024, Turkey 's HRC imports amounted to 3,609,746 mt, down 12.4 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 19.1 percent to $2.63 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s HRC imports - 2024

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1,686,995 mt, up nine percent year on year. China was followed by Egypt with 614,284 mt and Russia with 580,902 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC import sources in 2024:

Country Amount (mt) 2024 2023 Y-o-y change (%) December 2024 December 2023 Y-o-y change (%) China 1,686,995 1,547,269 9.0 80,892 76,531 5.7 Egypt 614,284 264,674 132.1 46,332 37,795 22.6 Russia 580,902 609,737 -4.7 143,502 12,297 >1000.0 South Korea 275,959 325,123 -15.1 16,322 16,108 1.3 France 121,532 133,163 -8.7 7,075 7,303 -3.1 Taiwan 118,583 173,912 -31.8 - - - Japan 87,043 601,844 -85.5 - - - Belgium 48,763 41,968 16.2 10,008 2,216 351.6 Brazil 18,727 14,992 24.9 - - - Vietnam 17,698 49,994 -64.6 - - -

Shares in Turkey’s HRC imports - 2024