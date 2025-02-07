Turkey’s HRC imports down 12.4 percent in 2024

In December last year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 305,959 metric tons, down by 16.5 percent compared to November and up by 63.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $167.76 million, down by 17.9 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 34.9 percent year on year.
In 2024, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 3,609,746 mt, down 12.4 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 19.1 percent to $2.63 billion, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1,686,995 mt, up nine percent year on year. China was followed by Egypt with 614,284 mt and Russia with 580,902 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in 2024:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|2024
|2023
|Y-o-y change (%)
|December 2024
|December 2023
|Y-o-y change (%)
|China
|1,686,995
|1,547,269
|9.0
|80,892
|76,531
|5.7
|Egypt
|614,284
|264,674
|132.1
|46,332
|37,795
|22.6
|Russia
|580,902
|609,737
|-4.7
|143,502
|12,297
|>1000.0
|South Korea
|275,959
|325,123
|-15.1
|16,322
|16,108
|1.3
|France
|121,532
|133,163
|-8.7
|7,075
|7,303
|-3.1
|Taiwan
|118,583
|173,912
|-31.8
|-
|-
|-
|Japan
|87,043
|601,844
|-85.5
|-
|-
|-
|Belgium
|48,763
|41,968
|16.2
|10,008
|2,216
|351.6
|Brazil
|18,727
|14,992
|24.9
|-
|-
|-
|Vietnam
|17,698
|49,994
|-64.6
|-
|-
|-