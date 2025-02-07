 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s HRC imports down...

Turkey’s HRC imports down 12.4 percent in 2024

Friday, 07 February 2025 10:58:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 305,959 metric tons, down by 16.5 percent compared to November and up by 63.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $167.76 million, down by 17.9 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 34.9 percent year on year.

In 2024, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 3,609,746 mt, down 12.4 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 19.1 percent to $2.63 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s HRC imports - 2024

<a href='turkey'>Turkey</a>’s <a href='hrc'>HRC</a> imports - 2024

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1,686,995 mt, up nine percent year on year. China was followed by Egypt with 614,284 mt and Russia with 580,902 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in 2024:

CountryAmount (mt)     
 20242023Y-o-y change (%)December 2024December 2023Y-o-y change (%)
China1,686,9951,547,2699.080,89276,5315.7
Egypt614,284264,674132.146,33237,79522.6
Russia580,902609,737-4.7143,50212,297>1000.0
South Korea275,959325,123-15.116,32216,1081.3
France121,532133,163-8.77,0757,303-3.1
Taiwan118,583173,912-31.8---
Japan87,043601,844-85.5---
Belgium48,76341,96816.210,0082,216351.6
Brazil18,72714,99224.9---
Vietnam17,69849,994-64.6---

Shares in Turkey’s HRC imports - 2024

Shares in <a href='turkey'>Turkey</a>’s <a href='hrc'>HRC</a> imports - 2024

Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Chinese domestic PPGI prices move sideways

07 Feb | Flats and Slab

Large Indian mills issue flats base prices for Feb in line with latest local trade levels

06 Feb | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 6, 2025

06 Feb | Flats and Slab

Mood stronger in EU HRC market after ArcelorMittal’s hike, imports still sluggish

06 Feb | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat cuts local HRC prices as ex-China prices fail to recover after holiday

06 Feb | Flats and Slab

India’s BIS renews quality certification of Formosa Ha Tinh, enabling HRC exports

06 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 85.6 percent in 2024

06 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC prices lack clarity as China gradually returns from holiday

05 Feb | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group keeps local HRC prices stable for February

05 Feb | Flats and Slab

GCC buyers still show interest in imports, favoring ex-India and ex-Japan HRC

05 Feb | Flats and Slab