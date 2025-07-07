Turkey’s HRC imports down 10.4 percent in January-May 2025

In May this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 512,956 metric tons, up by 124.7 percent compared to April and by 81.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $275.72 million, increasing by 111.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 41.3 percent year on year.

In the January-May period, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.58 million mt, down 10.4 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 22.8 percent to $882.28 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-May 2025

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 640,401 mt, down 28.5 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 309,900 mt and Egypt with 209,241 mt. The main development was Turkey’s increased cooperation with Russia compared to the same period of last year, while the amount of imports from China declined. Russian mills had additional export allocation, domestic demand in Russia was declining due to economic reasons, while furthermore Turkish buyers were aiming to minimize the risks of long lead times from China. In addition, deliveries from Russia arrive one month sooner compared to Asia, while it is also possible to buy lots smaller than 40,000-50,000 mt, ensuring better risk management.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-May period:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2025 January-May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) May 2025 May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) China 640,401 896,147 -28.5 259,895 95,275 172.8 Russia 309,900 185,488 67.1 82,063 46,045 78.2 Egypt 209,241 288,480 -27.5 99,410 96,300 3.2 South Korea 143,099 123,219 16.1 26,188 10,869 140.9 Japan 113,931 81,187 40.3 29,069 - - France 57,357 56,851 0.9 12,256 17,320 -29.2 Taiwan 39,686 47,182 -15.9 - - - Belgium 26,733 20,929 27.7 2,539 4,666 -45.6 Germany 26,341 5,753 357.9 383 412 -7.0 Ukraine 5,012 5,053 -0.8 - - -

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-May 2025