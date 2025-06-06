Turkey’s HRC exports up 54.2 percent in Jan-Apr

In April this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 290,626 metric tons, down by 12.3 percent compared to March and up by 66.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $173.70 million, decreasing by 7.7 percent compared to the previous month and up by 43.2 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey 's HRC exports amounted to 1.0 million mt, up 54.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 30 percent to $579.17 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - Last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 288,511 mt, up 116.8 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 159,929 mt and Portugal with 98,562 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-April period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2025 January-April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) April 2025 April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 288,511 133,098 116.8 75,461 18,503 307.8 Spain 159,929 99,169 61.3 62,714 31,015 102.2 Portugal 98,562 20,285 385.9 6,334 20,285 -68.8 Greece 68,925 35,489 94.2 19,435 1,063 >1000.0 Egypt 65,881 81,281 -18.9 77 21,437 -99.6 US 42,734 18,749 127.9 42,604 - - Libya 32,091 3,446 831.3 3,678 - - Ukraine 26,586 11,312 135.0 7,430 - - Tunisia 22,998 3,676 525.6 - 3,169 - Romania 20,852 12,000 73.8 5,950 5,189 14.7

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-April 2025