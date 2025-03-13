 |  Login 
Turkey’s HRC exports up 10.9 percent in January

Thursday, 13 March 2025 16:26:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 123,950 metric tons, up by 10.9 percent year on year and down by 43.7 percent month on month, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $72.76 million, decreasing by 2.1 percent year on year and 41.9 percent month on month.

In the given month, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Greece which received 24,098 mt, up 433.1 percent year on year. Greece was followed by Libya with 14,157 mt and Egypt with 14,145 mt.

Turkey’s top HRC export destinations in January 2025:

CountryAmount (mt)  
 January 2025January 2024Y-o-y change (%)
Greece24,0984,520433.1
Libya14,1573,166347.2
Egypt14,14510,73131.8
Spain11,4972,249411.2
Italy11,49021,461-46.5
Ukraine8,5691,009749.3
Tunisia8,040359>1000.0
Romania7,9003,091155.6
Algeria6,92816,009-56.7
Iraq2,5992,917-10.9

Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

