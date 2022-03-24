Turkey's coking coal imports down 34.9 percent in January

Thursday, 24 March 2022 15:18:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 23 percent month on month to 427,295 mt, down 34.9 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 22 percent to $146.3 million compared to the previous month and increased by 95 percent year on year.



In the given month, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 302,557 mt, while coking coal imports from Colombia totaled 29,992 mt.



Turkey's coking coal import sources in January:

Country Amount (mt) January 2022 January 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 302,557 243,633 24.19 Colombia 29,992 59,026 -49.19 Russia 14,618 95,016 -84.62

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January are presented in the chart below: