﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey's coking coal imports down 34.9 percent in January

Thursday, 24 March 2022 15:18:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 23 percent month on month to 427,295 mt, down 34.9 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 22 percent to $146.3 million compared to the previous month and increased by 95 percent year on year.


In the given month, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 302,557 mt, while coking coal imports from Colombia totaled 29,992 mt.


Turkey's coking coal import sources in January: 

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2022

January 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

302,557

243,633

24.19

Colombia

29,992

59,026

-49.19

Russia

14,618

95,016

-84.62

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January are presented in the chart below:


Tags: coking coal  raw mat  Turkey  Europe  steelmaking  production 