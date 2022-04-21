﻿
English
Turkey's coking coal imports down 29 percent in January-February

Thursday, 21 April 2022
       

In February this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by six percent month on month to 401,624 mt, down 21.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 0.5 percent to $145.6 million compared to the previous month and increased by 137.8 percent year on year.

In the January-February period of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 29 percent to 828,919 mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $291.9 million, up 114.2 percent, both year on year.
 
In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 381,672 mt, while coking coal imports from Canada totaled 165,171 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the given period:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-February 2022

January-February 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2022

February 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

381,672

487,698

-21.74

79,115

244,064

-67.58

Canada

165,171

213,102

-22.49

165,170

117,232

40.89

Colombia

90,418

59,026

53.18

60,426

-

-

USA

76,998

313,171

-75.41

76,997

150,310

-48.77

Russia

34,532

95,016

-63.66

19,914

-

-

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-February are presented in the chart below:


