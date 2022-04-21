Turkey's coking coal imports down 29 percent in January-February

Thursday, 21 April 2022 15:31:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by six percent month on month to 401,624 mt, down 21.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 0.5 percent to $145.6 million compared to the previous month and increased by 137.8 percent year on year.

In the January-February period of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 29 percent to 828,919 mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $291.9 million, up 114.2 percent, both year on year.



In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 381,672 mt, while coking coal imports from Canada totaled 165,171 mt.



Turkey's coking coal import sources in the given period: