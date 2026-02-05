India’s coking coal import port traffic up 9% in Apr-Jan FY 2025-26

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-January period of the fiscal year 2025-26 have been provisionally estimated at 53.68 million mt, a rise of 9.26 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Thursday, February 5.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, coking coal shipped into the country in January 2026 worked out at 5.63 million mt.

The IPA data showed that total iron ore freight traffic, including pellets, handled by all the major ports during the April-January period of the fiscal year 2025-26 came to an estimated 42.63 million mt, a rise of 8.91 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year.