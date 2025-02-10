Turkey’s billet imports up by 23.8 percent in 2024

In December last year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 530,904 metric tons, up by 11.8 percent compared to November and by 183.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $278.55 million, increasing by 13.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 175.6 percent year on year.
In 2024, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 3,809,636 mt, up 23.8 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 15.6 percent to $2.08 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - 2024
In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Malaysia, which supplied 802,078 mt. Malaysia was followed by Russia with 702,244 mt and China with 546,792 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in 2024:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|2024
|2023
|Y-o-y change (%)
|December 2024
|December 2023
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Malaysia
|802,078
|163,391
|390.9
|196,398
|-
|-
|Russia
|702,244
|1,397,225
|-49.7
|63,695
|88,978
|-28.4
|China
|546,792
|22,901
|>1000.0
|149,252
|56
|>1000.0
|Indonesia
|446,587
|-
|-
|63,574
|-
|-
|Algeria
|233,700
|547,495
|-57.3
|-
|28,609
|-
|Ukraine
|204,172
|67,134
|204.1
|9,975
|-
|-
|Vietnam
|132,709
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Saudi Arabia
|106,319
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Iran
|103,430
|139,198
|-25.7
|15,261
|12,067
|26.5
|Pakistan
|89,033
|51,761
|72.0
|8,134
|7,849
|3.6