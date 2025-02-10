Turkey’s billet imports up by 23.8 percent in 2024

In December last year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 530,904 metric tons, up by 11.8 percent compared to November and by 183.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $278.55 million, increasing by 13.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 175.6 percent year on year.

In 2024, Turkey 's billet and bloom imports amounted to 3,809,636 mt, up 23.8 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 15.6 percent to $2.08 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - 2024

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest billet and bloom import source was Malaysia, which supplied 802,078 mt. Malaysia was followed by Russia with 702,244 mt and China with 546,792 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in 2024:

Country Amount (mt) 2024 2023 Y-o-y change (%) December 2024 December 2023 Y-o-y change (%) Malaysia 802,078 163,391 390.9 196,398 - - Russia 702,244 1,397,225 -49.7 63,695 88,978 -28.4 China 546,792 22,901 >1000.0 149,252 56 >1000.0 Indonesia 446,587 - - 63,574 - - Algeria 233,700 547,495 -57.3 - 28,609 - Ukraine 204,172 67,134 204.1 9,975 - - Vietnam 132,709 - - - - - Saudi Arabia 106,319 - - - - - Iran 103,430 139,198 -25.7 15,261 12,067 26.5 Pakistan 89,033 51,761 72.0 8,134 7,849 3.6

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - 2024