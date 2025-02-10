 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s billet imports up...

Turkey’s billet imports up by 23.8 percent in 2024

Monday, 10 February 2025 13:34:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 530,904 metric tons, up by 11.8 percent compared to November and by 183.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $278.55 million, increasing by 13.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 175.6 percent year on year.

In 2024, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 3,809,636 mt, up 23.8 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 15.6 percent to $2.08 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - 2024

<a href='turkey'>Turkey</a>’s <a href='billet'>billet</a> and bloom imports - 2024

In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Malaysia, which supplied 802,078 mt. Malaysia was followed by Russia with 702,244 mt and China with 546,792 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in 2024:

CountryAmount (mt)     
 20242023Y-o-y change (%)December 2024December 2023Y-o-y change (%)
Malaysia802,078163,391390.9196,398--
Russia702,2441,397,225-49.763,69588,978-28.4
China546,79222,901>1000.0149,25256>1000.0
Indonesia446,587--63,574--
Algeria233,700547,495-57.3-28,609-
Ukraine204,17267,134204.19,975--
Vietnam132,709-----
Saudi Arabia106,319-----
Iran103,430139,198-25.715,26112,06726.5
Pakistan89,03351,76172.08,1347,8493.6

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - 2024

Shares in <a href='turkey'>Turkey</a>’s <a href='billet'>billet</a> and bloom imports - 2024

Tags: Billet Semis Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Chinese domestic steel section prices move up slightly

10 Feb | Longs and Billet

Global View on Billet: Market fails to find common trend as China’s return not so positive, but scrap up

07 Feb | Longs and Billet

Buyers in Taiwan and Thailand accept higher import billet prices amid scrap uptrend

07 Feb | Longs and Billet

Russian billet exporters give small discounts on initial offers to sell to Turkey, Asia inactive

06 Feb | Longs and Billet

SE Asian billet importers see stable ex-Asia offers, discussions more active for sanctioned material

06 Feb | Longs and Billet

Indian billet exporters take pause from giving offers, despite some declines locally

06 Feb | Longs and Billet

Bangladesh’s BSRM commissions new steel plant

04 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih expands billet portfolio for exports

03 Feb | Steel News

Production at Turkey’s Hasçelik melt shop to begin in April

03 Feb | Steel News

Russian billet exporters take pause from offering, awaiting better prices in Turkey

31 Jan | Longs and Billet