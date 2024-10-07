Turkey’s billet imports down by 24.6 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 273,063 metric tons, up by 4.5 percent compared to July and by 25.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $148.46 million, increasing by 2.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 21.7 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey 's billet and bloom imports amounted to 1,858,023 mt, down 24.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 28.5 percent to $1.05 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which supplied 381,150 mt. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 315,523 mt and Algeria with 233,700 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2023 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2023 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,114,182 381,150 -65.8 60,939 59,702 -2.0 Malaysia 153,271 315,523 105.9 58,894 103,728 76.1 Algeria 422,808 233,700 -44.7 8,008 24,871 210.6 Indonesia - 223,859 - - 7,000 - Ukraine 47,878 108,513 126.6 - 13,556 - Iran 94,498 76,998 -18.5 6,469 326 -95.0 Pakistan 34,817 64,410 85.0 887 8,320 838.0 Azerbaijan 77,054 53,407 -30.7 2,418 4,687 93.8 Vietnam - 43,854 - - 43,854 - India 87,542 29,912 -65.8 9 - -