Turkey’s billet imports down by 24.6 percent in January-August

Monday, 07 October 2024 16:00:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 273,063 metric tons, up by 4.5 percent compared to July and by 25.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $148.46 million, increasing by 2.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 21.7 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 1,858,023 mt, down 24.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 28.5 percent to $1.05 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which supplied 381,150 mt. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 315,523 mt and Algeria with 233,700 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2023

January-August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2023

August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

1,114,182

381,150

-65.8

60,939

59,702

-2.0

Malaysia

153,271

315,523

105.9

58,894

103,728

76.1

Algeria

422,808

233,700

-44.7

8,008

24,871

210.6

Indonesia

-

223,859

-

-

7,000

-

Ukraine

47,878

108,513

126.6

-

13,556

-

Iran

94,498

76,998

-18.5

6,469

326

-95.0

Pakistan

34,817

64,410

85.0

887

8,320

838.0

Azerbaijan

77,054

53,407

-30.7

2,418

4,687

93.8

Vietnam

-

43,854

-

-

43,854

-

India

87,542

29,912

-65.8

9

-

-

Turkey’s main billet and bloom import sources on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below:


Tags: Billet Semis Turkey Europe 

