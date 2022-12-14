Turkey’s Yükselen Çelik to increase exports as of 2024 with new investment

Wednesday, 14 December 2022 17:15:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In its statement to Turkey’s Public Disclosure Platform (PDP), Turkish steel producer Yükselen Çelik has shared detailed information about its Dilovası Steel Service Center investment which was announced in September 2021, stating that it expects to finish the construction of its $7-8 million service center in the first half of 2023.

Yükselen Çelik plans to run its new service center at full capacity by the end of 2023 at the latest. Accordingly, the company’s production capacity will increase to 200,000 mt, up by eight-fold compared to 2019 and increasing by two-fold compared to 2022. Thus, the company expects its exports to be affected positively as of 2024, in addition to the local market.

After its value-added special steel capacity increased to 100,000 mt from 25,000 mt in the 2020-21 period following the public offering in late November in 2019, Yükselen Çelik increased its capacity by 300 percent. As a result, the company achieved growth in the export markets and had the opportunity to expand into different fields.