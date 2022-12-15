﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s welded tube exports up 3.3% in January-October

Thursday, 15 December 2022 17:27:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey's total welded tube exports declined by 40.3 percent to 111,985 metric tons compared to September and were down 9.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $117.78 million, dropping by 39.7 percent month on month and by 20.2 percent compared to October 2021.

In the January-October period this year, Turkey’s welded tube exports amounted to 1.56 million mt, up 3.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 20.0 percent to $1.75 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded tube export destination was Romania which received 223,824 metric tons, down eight percent year on year. Romania was followed by the US with 164,758 metric tons and the UK with 154,061 metric tons.

Turkey’s top welded tube export destinations in January-October this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2022

January-September 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2022

September 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

223,824

243,290

-8.0

6,174

11,942

-48.3

US

164,758

41,743

-

15,734

1,543

-

UK

154,061

188,813

-18.4

2,901

7,488

-61.3

Iraq

112,843

137,380

-17.9

16,846

18,671

-9.8

Israel

111,136

98,949

+12.3

10,236

15,752

-35.0

Egypt

96,588

15,026

-

861

5,135

-83.2

Belgium

66,592

123,546

-461

4,811

5,493

-12.4

Canada

51,518

49,463

+4.2

5,246

6,736

-22.1

Mexico

47,331

11,402

-

1,473

1,512

-2.6

Italy

37,919

57,750

-34.3

1,906

7,687

-75.2

Turkey’s main welded tube export destinations in January-October this year are as follows:


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move up

15 Dec | Tube and Pipe

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.4 percent in early December

14 Dec | Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 10.2 percent in October

13 Dec | Steel News

US line pipe imports down 5.8 percent in October

12 Dec | Steel News

US OCTG imports down 6.7 percent in October

09 Dec | Steel News

US DOC issues final AD duty on circular welded pipe from Turkey

09 Dec | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly rise slightly

09 Dec | Tube and Pipe

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales down 30% in Nov amid weak demand

08 Dec | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices edge up

07 Dec | Tube and Pipe

France’s steel product import value up 38.9 percent in Jan-Sept

07 Dec | Steel News