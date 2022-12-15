Turkey’s welded tube exports up 3.3% in January-October

Thursday, 15 December 2022 17:27:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey's total welded tube exports declined by 40.3 percent to 111,985 metric tons compared to September and were down 9.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $117.78 million, dropping by 39.7 percent month on month and by 20.2 percent compared to October 2021.

In the January-October period this year, Turkey’s welded tube exports amounted to 1.56 million mt, up 3.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 20.0 percent to $1.75 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded tube export destination was Romania which received 223,824 metric tons, down eight percent year on year. Romania was followed by the US with 164,758 metric tons and the UK with 154,061 metric tons.

Turkey’s top welded tube export destinations in January-October this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2022 January-September 2021 Y-o-y change (%) September 2022 September 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 223,824 243,290 -8.0 6,174 11,942 -48.3 US 164,758 41,743 - 15,734 1,543 - UK 154,061 188,813 -18.4 2,901 7,488 -61.3 Iraq 112,843 137,380 -17.9 16,846 18,671 -9.8 Israel 111,136 98,949 +12.3 10,236 15,752 -35.0 Egypt 96,588 15,026 - 861 5,135 -83.2 Belgium 66,592 123,546 -461 4,811 5,493 -12.4 Canada 51,518 49,463 +4.2 5,246 6,736 -22.1 Mexico 47,331 11,402 - 1,473 1,512 -2.6 Italy 37,919 57,750 -34.3 1,906 7,687 -75.2

