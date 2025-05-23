Turkey’s Sarıtaş Çelik starts building new stainless steel plant in Yalova

Turkish stainless steel producer Sarıtaş Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that it has started the construction of a fully integrated production plant in the Yalova Machinery Specialization Organized Industrial Zone. This project is intended to expand production capacity and strengthen the company's position in both the domestic and export markets.

In the first two stages of the investment, which will consist of a total of four stages, cold rolling facilities with an annual production capacity of 400,000 mt will be built. The cold rolling mills are scheduled to be commissioned by 2027 and are expected to generate 500 new jobs.

The third phase, which includes the hot rolling line, is expected to be operational in 2028, increasing the total workforce to approximately 700 employees. The final phase, which is set to be completed by 2030, will feature the installation of a melt shop.

Once fully operational, the Yalova plant will consolidate all production stages under one roof. The plant will have a total installed capacity of 800,000 mt per year and direct employment for 1,200 people.

Sarıtaş Çelik currently has an annual processing capacity exceeding 750,000 mt in Gebze Organized Industrial Zone.