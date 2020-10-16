Turkey’s pig iron imports up 7.0 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 99,845 mt, up 49.0 percent year on year and decreasing by 34.5 percent compared to July, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 25.5 percent year on year to $32.28 million, down by 31.8 percent compared to the previous month.
Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 866,561 metric tons, up 7.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $272.86 million, decreasing by 7.8 percent compared to the same period of 2019.
In the January-August period of this year, Turkey imported 481,689 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 16.69 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 212,647 mt, up 65.1 percent year on year.
Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-August 2020
|
January-August 2019
|
Change (%)
|
August 2020
|
August 2019
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
481,689
|
578,199
|
-16.69
|
82,114
|
40,123
|
104.65
|
Ukraine
|
212,647
|
128,800
|
65.1
|
6,170
|
16,444
|
-62.48
|
Germany
|
83,425
|
23,774
|
250.91
|
1,551
|
233
|
565.80
|
Brazil
|
57,670
|
48,665
|
18.5
|
-
|
513
|
-
|
South Africa
|
21,000
|
26,684
|
-21.3
|
10,000
|
9,684
|
3.26
|
Canada
|
10,059
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-August period of this year can be seen in the graph below: