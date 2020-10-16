Turkey’s pig iron imports up 7.0 percent in January-August

Friday, 16 October 2020 15:24:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 99,845 mt, up 49.0 percent year on year and decreasing by 34.5 percent compared to July, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 25.5 percent year on year to $32.28 million, down by 31.8 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 866,561 metric tons, up 7.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $272.86 million, decreasing by 7.8 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the January-August period of this year, Turkey imported 481,689 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 16.69 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 212,647 mt, up 65.1 percent year on year.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2020 January-August 2019 Change (%) August 2020 August 2019 Change (%) Russia 481,689 578,199 -16.69 82,114 40,123 104.65 Ukraine 212,647 128,800 65.1 6,170 16,444 -62.48 Germany 83,425 23,774 250.91 1,551 233 565.80 Brazil 57,670 48,665 18.5 - 513 - South Africa 21,000 26,684 -21.3 10,000 9,684 3.26 Canada 10,059 - - - - -

Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-August period of this year can be seen in the graph below: