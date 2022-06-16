﻿
English
Turkey’s pig iron imports up 51.6 percent in January-April

Thursday, 16 June 2022 12:04:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 138,943 mt, up 17.2 percent year on year and increasing by 30.8 percent compared to March, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 42.6 percent year on year to $89.42 million, up by 33.5 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-April period this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 483,789 metric tons, up 51.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $293.86 million, increasing by 86.3 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the January-April period this year, Turkey imported 233,177 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 211.0 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Brazil which supplied 150,665 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-April 2022

January-April 2021

Change (%)

April 2022

April 2021

Change (%)

Russia

233,177

74,975

211.01

67,101

20,000

235.51

Brazil

150,665

33,000

356.56

67,199

-

-

Ukraine

89,188

111,634

-20.11

3,243

33,648

-90.36

Germany

9,898

47,321

-79.08

1,004

19,777

-94.92

Turkey's pig iron sources in January-April can be seen in the graph below:


