Turkey’s pig iron imports up 51.6 percent in January-April

Thursday, 16 June 2022 12:04:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 138,943 mt, up 17.2 percent year on year and increasing by 30.8 percent compared to March, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 42.6 percent year on year to $89.42 million, up by 33.5 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-April period this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 483,789 metric tons, up 51.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $293.86 million, increasing by 86.3 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the January-April period this year, Turkey imported 233,177 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 211.0 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Brazil which supplied 150,665 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2022 January-April 2021 Change (%) April 2022 April 2021 Change (%) Russia 233,177 74,975 211.01 67,101 20,000 235.51 Brazil 150,665 33,000 356.56 67,199 - - Ukraine 89,188 111,634 -20.11 3,243 33,648 -90.36 Germany 9,898 47,321 -79.08 1,004 19,777 -94.92

Turkey's pig iron sources in January-April can be seen in the graph below: