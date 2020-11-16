Turkey’s pig iron imports up 3.9 percent in January-September

Monday, 16 November 2020 17:18:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 62,487 mt, down 25.8 percent year on year and decreasing by 37.4 percent compared to August, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 33.3 percent year on year to $21.05 million, down by 34.8 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 929,048 metric tons, up 3.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $293.90 million, decreasing by 10.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey imported 505,943 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 14.39 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 229,541 mt, up 64.25 percent year on year.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2020 January-September 2019 Change (%) September 2020 September 2019 Change (%) Russia 505,943 590,970 -14.39 24,253 12,771 89.91 Ukraine 229,541 139,752 64.25 16,894 10,951 54.27 Germany 83,425 30,843 170.48 - 7,068 - Brazil 77,178 101,770 -24.16 19,507 53,105 -63.27 South Africa 21,000 26,985 -22.18 - 300 - Canada 10,059 - - - - -

Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-September period of this year can be seen in the graph below: