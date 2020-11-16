﻿
Turkey’s pig iron imports up 3.9 percent in January-September

Monday, 16 November 2020 17:18:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 62,487 mt, down 25.8 percent year on year and decreasing by 37.4 percent compared to August, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 33.3 percent year on year to $21.05 million, down by 34.8 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 929,048 metric tons, up 3.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $293.90 million, decreasing by 10.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey imported 505,943 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 14.39 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 229,541 mt, up 64.25 percent year on year.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2020

January-September 2019

Change (%)

September 2020

September 2019

Change (%)

Russia

505,943

590,970

-14.39

24,253

12,771

89.91

Ukraine

229,541

139,752

64.25

16,894

10,951

54.27

Germany

83,425

30,843

170.48

-

7,068

-

Brazil

77,178

101,770

-24.16

19,507

53,105

-63.27

South Africa

21,000

26,985

-22.18

-

300

-

Canada

10,059

-

-

-

-

-

Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-September period of this year can be seen in the graph below:

 


