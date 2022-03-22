Turkey’s pig iron imports up 38.5 percent in January

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 12:17:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 81,728 mt, up 38.5 percent year on year and decreasing by 7.2 percent compared to December, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 96.8 percent year on year to $47.97 million, down by 6.1 percent compared to the previous month.

In January, Turkey imported 54,657 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 182.0 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 18,489 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2022 January 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 54,657 19,380 182.03 Ukraine 18,489 23,331 -20.75 Germany 5,585 16,071 -65.25 Brazil 2,718 - -

Turkey's pig iron sources in January can be seen in the graph below: