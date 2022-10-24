Turkey’s pig iron imports up 38.7 percent in January-August

Monday, 24 October 2022 11:56:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 147,829 mt, up 2.9 percent year on year and increasing by 14.2 percent compared to July, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 15.1 percent year on year to $75.69 million, up by 9.4 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.07 million metric tons, up 38.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $650.78 million, increasing by 52.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the January-August period this year, Turkey imported 699,718 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 164.6 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Brazil which supplied 212,211 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2022 January-August 2021 Change (%) August 2022 August 2021 Change (%) Russia 699,718 264,464 164.58 110,670 66,890 65.45 Brazil 212,211 117,855 80.06 6,546 1,100 495.09 Ukraine 121,432 208,443 -41.74 20,903 13,044 60.25 Germany 19,844 59,766 -66.80 1,710 - - S. Africa 13,000 26,100 -50.19 8,000 11,000 -27.27

Turkey's pig iron sources in January-August can be seen in the graph below: