﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 38.7 percent in January-August

Monday, 24 October 2022 11:56:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 147,829 mt, up 2.9 percent year on year and increasing by 14.2 percent compared to July, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 15.1 percent year on year to $75.69 million, up by 9.4 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.07 million metric tons, up 38.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $650.78 million, increasing by 52.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the January-August period this year, Turkey imported 699,718 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 164.6 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Brazil which supplied 212,211 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2022

January-August 2021

Change (%)

August 2022

August 2021

Change (%)

Russia

699,718

264,464

164.58

110,670

66,890

65.45

Brazil

212,211

117,855

80.06

6,546

1,100

495.09

Ukraine

121,432

208,443

-41.74

20,903

13,044

60.25

Germany

19,844

59,766

-66.80

1,710

-

-

S. Africa

13,000

26,100

-50.19

8,000

11,000

-27.27

Turkey's pig iron sources in January-August can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

China’s crude steel output down 3.4% in Jan-Sept but up 17.6% in Sept

24 Oct | Steel News

Local pig iron prices in China - week 42

21 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japanese crude steel output down three percent in Sept from Aug

21 Oct | Steel News

German crude steel output down six percent in January-September

21 Oct | Steel News

MMK’s steel sales decrease in Jan-Sept amid export restrictions

21 Oct | Steel News

India’s Tata Metaliks sees 74% fall in net profit in Q2 FY 2022-23, revenues up 36%

18 Oct | Steel News

Local pig iron prices in China - week 41

14 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s ferrous metals exports down 65.5 percent in January-September

14 Oct | Steel News

US buyers accept higher BPI prices

13 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Fragoso at IREPAS: Brazil’s pig iron output to reach 5.76 million mt in 2022

10 Oct | Steel News