 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 3.3 percent in 2024

Monday, 17 February 2025 10:49:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 186,228 metric tons, down by 0.6 percent compared to November and up by 89.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $69.09 million, decreasing by 6.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 71.0 percent year on year.

In 2024, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1,422,444 mt, up 3.3 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 0.7 percent to $602.08 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - 2024

<a href='turkey'>Turkey</a>’s <a href='pig-iron'>pig iron</a> imports - 2024

In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 936,533 mt. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 248,652 mt and Ukraine with 102,432 mt.

Turkey’s top pig iron import sources in 2024:

CountryAmount (mt)
 20242023Y-o-y change (%)December 2024December 2023Y-o-y change (%)
Russia936,533945,226-0.9123,80291,53935.2
Kazakhstan248,65222,210>1000.062,4264,000>1000.0
Ukraine102,432109,294-6.3---
South Africa48,59217,501177.7---
India35,20074,418-52.7---
Brazil26,310109,897-76.1---
Indonesia19,472-----

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - 2024

Shares in <a href='turkey'>Turkey</a>’s <a href='pig-iron'>pig iron</a> imports - 2024

Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Ex-Russia BPI prices relatively stable, EU importers interested in other origins as quota nears end

17 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Brazil BPI posts visible increase owing to uptrend in US

14 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metinvest reports higher crude steel and pig iron output for 2024

14 Feb | Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports increase slightly in January

11 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine reports 7.2 percent rise in pig iron output for January

11 Feb | Steel News

Brazilian BPI suppliers target price hikes after drop, boosted by better mood in US scrap

07 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher output for January

05 Feb | Steel News

Ex-Russia BPI trading limited, preventing prices from rising further

31 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Brazil BPI price falls in new deal to US despite higher costs and stronger currency

30 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Russia’s MMK posts weaker output and sales for 2024

29 Jan | Steel News