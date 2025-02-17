Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 3.3 percent in 2024

In December last year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 186,228 metric tons, down by 0.6 percent compared to November and up by 89.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $69.09 million, decreasing by 6.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 71.0 percent year on year.

In 2024, Turkey 's pig iron imports amounted to 1,422,444 mt, up 3.3 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 0.7 percent to $602.08 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - 2024

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 936,533 mt. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 248,652 mt and Ukraine with 102,432 mt.

Turkey ’s top pig iron import sources in 2024:

Country Amount (mt) 2024 2023 Y-o-y change (%) December 2024 December 2023 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 936,533 945,226 -0.9 123,802 91,539 35.2 Kazakhstan 248,652 22,210 >1000.0 62,426 4,000 >1000.0 Ukraine 102,432 109,294 -6.3 - - - South Africa 48,592 17,501 177.7 - - - India 35,200 74,418 -52.7 - - - Brazil 26,310 109,897 -76.1 - - - Indonesia 19,472 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - 2024