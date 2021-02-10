Turkey’s pig iron imports down 8.2 percent in 2020

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 14:52:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 69,970 mt, down 62.4 percent year on year and increasing by 78.7 percent compared to November, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 51.3 percent year on year to $29.22 million, up by 112.7 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.13 million metric tons, down 8.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $369.59 million, decreasing by 15.8 percent compared to 2019.

In 2020, Turkey imported 643,137 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 14.27 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the year in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 271,510 mt, up 19.36 percent year on year.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) 2020 2019 Change (%) December 2020 December 2019 Change (%) Russia 643,137 750,163 -14.27 45,015 86,369 -47.88 Ukraine 271,510 227,476 19.36 24,955 63,725 -60.84 Germany 88,828 36,983 140.19 - 5,889 - Brazil 77,178 179,183 -56.93 - 22,498 - Canada 24,665 - - - - - South Africa 21,000 34,085 -38.39 - 7,100 -

