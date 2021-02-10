﻿
English
Turkey’s pig iron imports down 8.2 percent in 2020

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 14:52:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 69,970 mt, down 62.4 percent year on year and increasing by 78.7 percent compared to November, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 51.3 percent year on year to $29.22 million, up by 112.7 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.13 million metric tons, down 8.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $369.59 million, decreasing by 15.8 percent compared to 2019.

In 2020, Turkey imported 643,137 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 14.27 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the year in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 271,510 mt, up 19.36 percent year on year.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

2019

Change (%)

December 2020

December 2019

Change (%)

Russia

643,137

750,163

-14.27

45,015

86,369

-47.88

Ukraine

271,510

227,476

19.36

24,955

63,725

-60.84

Germany

88,828

36,983

140.19

-

5,889

-

Brazil

77,178

179,183

-56.93

-

22,498

-

Canada

24,665

-

-

-

-

-

South Africa

21,000

34,085

-38.39

-

7,100

-

Turkey's pig iron sources in 2020 can be seen in the graph below:


