Turkey’s pig iron imports down 3.1 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 14:12:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 121,708 mt, up 94.8 percent year on year and decreasing by 15.3 percent compared to August, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 253 percent year on year to $74.31 million, down by 16.7 percent compared to the previous month.


 

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 892,041 metric tons, down 3.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $502.15 million, increasing by 70.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey imported 363,773 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 28.1 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 231,218 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2021

January-September 2020

Change (%)

September 2021

September 2020

Change (%)

Russia

363,773

505,942

-28.10

99,309

24,253

309.47

Ukraine

231,218

229,541

0.73

22,349

16,894

32.29

Brazil

117,855

77,177

52.71

-

19,507

-

India

85,200

-

-

-

-

-

Germany

59,787

83,425

-28.33

-

-

-

South Africa

26,100

21,000

24.29

-

-

-

Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-September period of this year can be seen in the graph below:


