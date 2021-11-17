Turkey’s pig iron imports down 3.1 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 14:12:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 121,708 mt, up 94.8 percent year on year and decreasing by 15.3 percent compared to August, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 253 percent year on year to $74.31 million, down by 16.7 percent compared to the previous month.





Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 892,041 metric tons, down 3.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $502.15 million, increasing by 70.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020.



In the January-September period of this year, Turkey imported 363,773 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 28.1 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 231,218 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2021 January-September 2020 Change (%) September 2021 September 2020 Change (%) Russia 363,773 505,942 -28.10 99,309 24,253 309.47 Ukraine 231,218 229,541 0.73 22,349 16,894 32.29 Brazil 117,855 77,177 52.71 - 19,507 - India 85,200 - - - - - Germany 59,787 83,425 -28.33 - - - South Africa 26,100 21,000 24.29 - - -

