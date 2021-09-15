﻿
English
Turkey’s pig iron imports down 18.2 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 15 September 2021 14:43:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 73,716 mt, down 51.6 percent year on year and decreasing by 37.3 percent compared to June, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 1.8 percent year on year to $46.48 million, down by 32.7 percent compared to the previous month.


 

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 626,684 metric tons, down 18.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $338.66 million, increasing by 40.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the January-July period of this year, Turkey imported 197,574 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 50.55 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 195,824 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2021

January-July 2020

Change (%)

July 2021

July 2020

Change (%)

Russia

197,574

399,575

-50.55

38,205

68,828

-44.49

Ukraine

195,824

206,476

-5.16

30,262

72,535

-58.28

Brazil

116,755

57,670

102.45

-

-

-

Germany

59,787

81,873

-26.98

3,171

11,010

-71.2

India

36,250

-

-

-

-

-

South Africa

15,100

11,000

37.27

-

-

-

Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-July period of this year can be seen in the graph below:


