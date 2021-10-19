Turkey’s pig iron imports down 11.1 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 11:34:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 143,649 mt, up 94.9 percent year on year and increasing by 43.9 percent compared to July, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 176.3 percent year on year to $89.12 million, up by 91.9 percent compared to the previous month.





Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 770,332 metric tons, down 11.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $427.84 million, increasing by 56.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020.



In the January-August period of this year, Turkey imported 264,464 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 45.1 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 208,867 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2021 January- August 2020 Change (%) August 2021 August 2020 Change (%) Russia 264,464 481,689 -45.1 66,890 82,114 -18.54 Ukraine 208,867 212,647 -1.78 13,044 6,170 111.41 Brazil 117,855 57,670 104.36 1,100 - - India 85,200 - - 48,950 - - Germany 59,797 83,425 -28.32 - 1,551 - South Africa 26,100 21,000 24.29 11,000 10,000 10

Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-August period of this year can be seen in the graph below: