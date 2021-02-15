﻿
English
Turkey’s MMK Metalurji posts record galvanized output for January

Monday, 15 February 2021 16:45:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker MMK Group has announced that in January this year its Turkey-based subsidiary MMK Metalurji produced 42,316 mt of products at its hot dip galvanizing line in Dörtyol, Hatay, setting a record. In total, the company’s two hot dip galvanizing lines in Dörtyol and Dilovası produced 78,613 mt of products in the same month, which is a monthly record volume for MMK Metalurji.

The record production volume at Dörtyol plant was facilitated by improvements to the unit’s technical equipment, where engineering solutions have helped increase line speed. According to the company’s statement, the modernization works at the galvanizing lines in 2019-20 resulted in a new product line with coatings of up to 600 gr and thickness of up to 5.00 mm GI. 


