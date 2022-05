Monday, 23 May 2022 15:56:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Necdet Utkanlar, general manager of the Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir), has stated that the company will soon expand its product portfolio by starting to produce railway axles and wheel sets to be used in the automotive industry.

It is reported that the given products will be a first in Turkey. The company currently produces rails and train wheels.