Turkey’s Kardemir to upgrade sinter plants in Karabük

Turkey-based steel producer Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir) has commissioned UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies to modernize and optimize its sinter plants in Karabük, Turkey. The project involves upgrading existing Level 2 automation systems at sinter plants No. 1 and 2, as well as implementing a new sinter optimizer system at plant No. 3.

Digitalization for smarter production

The advanced solution will digitalize sinter production through real-time data collection, automated analysis, and AI-driven process control. With these tools, Kardemir aims to achieve greater stability, reduce error rates, and enhance transparency for operators.

Boosting efficiency with AI and automation

The new automation framework will allow closed-loop operation across all three plants, supported by a digital knowledge base built on operational best practices. This will not only improve efficiency but also ensure consistent quality and sustainable production.