 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Kardemir to upgrade sinter plants in Karabük

Thursday, 04 September 2025 15:04:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey-based steel producer Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir) has commissioned UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies to modernize and optimize its sinter plants in Karabük, Turkey. The project involves upgrading existing Level 2 automation systems at sinter plants No. 1 and 2, as well as implementing a new sinter optimizer system at plant No. 3.

Digitalization for smarter production

The advanced solution will digitalize sinter production through real-time data collection, automated analysis, and AI-driven process control. With these tools, Kardemir aims to achieve greater stability, reduce error rates, and enhance transparency for operators.

Boosting efficiency with AI and automation

The new automation framework will allow closed-loop operation across all three plants, supported by a digital knowledge base built on operational best practices. This will not only improve efficiency but also ensure consistent quality and sustainable production.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Kardemir 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Kardemir reduces wire rod prices for engineering grade products

04 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir cuts its wire rod prices

04 Sep | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill cuts its merchant bar price sharply

28 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s longs exports remain slack, local buying also showing some slowdown

27 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir opens its rebar sales, closes them after three hours

27 Aug | Longs and Billet

Kardemir partners with Sinosteel for coal injection and sintering plant upgrade

21 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts net loss for H1 2025

11 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir opens its rebar sales, closes them after one hour

06 Aug | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill raises merchant bar price as week ends

25 Jul | Longs and Billet

Kardemir's billet gains momentum in Turkey amid higher import offers, buyers’ need to restock

24 Jul | Longs and Billet