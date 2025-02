Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced that it has signed an agreement for the supply of steel rails for the Ankara-Izmir high-speed railway project.

Accordingly, the company will supply 15,000 mt of 60E2 and R260 grade steel rails to the project, with delivery to be completed in three stages.