Turkey’s Kardemir sells €14 million worth of rails to its local market

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir) has announced in a statement to Turkey’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that it has sold rails worth €14,564,000 including VAT for use in domestic railway projects.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, Kardemir concluded a sale of 15,000 mt of rails to the domestic market in February this year, before concluding a €11.83 million rail supply deal to Algeria-based Infrarail in May .

Kardemir, the only rail producer in Turkey and neighboring countries, operates a rail and profile mill with an annual capacity of 450,000 mt.