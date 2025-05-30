Turkey’s Kardemir secures another rail contract for Algeria, further strengthens international presence

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir) has announced that it has signed a €11.83 million agreement with Algeria-based Infrarail for the supply of steel rails.

Under the agreement, Kardemir will deliver the rails within five months of the agreement date.

According to local Turkish media reports, the company stated that, together with another steel rail delivery contract for Algeria worth €10.29 million that was announced on October 11, 2024, and was completed successfully within three months, it has further strengthened its presence in the Algerian market.

It was also noted that Kardemir aims to become a preferred supplier in both domestic and international markets with its high value-added products manufactured in line with its local and national production approach. Furthermore, Kardemir has prioritized increasing its export capacity with the support of its integrated production structure, quality-oriented approach, and advanced logistics capabilities.

Prof. Dr. İsmail Demir, chairman of Kardemir, also stated that the company has expanded into the international markets more strongly by taking steps to increase exports of its value-added products such as rails, wheels and axles. “We are aiming for our products, which we manufacture with a local and national production approach, to find more place on an international scale. In this direction, we will continue our export activities with determination,” Demir added.