 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Kardemir secures another rail contract for Algeria, further strengthens international presence

Friday, 30 May 2025 13:56:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir) has announced that it has signed a €11.83 million agreement with Algeria-based Infrarail for the supply of steel rails.

Under the agreement, Kardemir will deliver the rails within five months of the agreement date.

According to local Turkish media reports, the company stated that, together with another steel rail delivery contract for Algeria worth €10.29 million that was announced on October 11, 2024, and was completed successfully within three months, it has further strengthened its presence in the Algerian market.

It was also noted that Kardemir aims to become a preferred supplier in both domestic and international markets with its high value-added products manufactured in line with its local and national production approach. Furthermore, Kardemir has prioritized increasing its export capacity with the support of its integrated production structure, quality-oriented approach, and advanced logistics capabilities.

Prof. Dr. İsmail Demir, chairman of Kardemir, also stated that the company has expanded into the international markets more strongly by taking steps to increase exports of its value-added products such as rails, wheels and axles. “We are aiming for our products, which we manufacture with a local and national production approach, to find more place on an international scale. In this direction, we will continue our export activities with determination,” Demir added.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Kardemir 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Kardemir closes its rebar sales

29 May | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir increases its rebar price in the local currency slightly

28 May | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s local and export longs prices up $5-10/mt, demand lags behind

14 May | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir posts net loss for Q1

12 May | Steel News

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill increases its merchant bar price

30 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir reduces wire rod prices for engineering grade products

30 Apr | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill revises its rebar price to offset currency fluctuations

30 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir cuts its wire rod prices

30 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir closes its rebar sales after revising its rebar price

25 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir cuts its rebar prices

16 Apr | Longs and Billet