 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Kardemir to supply steel rails to Algeria

Monday, 14 October 2024 13:41:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has been continuing its steel rail sales abroad. The company has announced that it has won a tender for steel rails worth a total of €10.29 million to be exported to Algeria.

The products in question will be delivered within a three-month period from the contract date.

In addition, in September, the company signed a contract worth $17.64 million with Azerbaijan for the sale of steel rails, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Kardemir 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Kardemir issues its rebar price

09 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir announces its wire rod prices for engineering grade products

09 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir raises its wire rod prices significantly

09 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir breaks record with daily 72 castings

07 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir opens its rebar sales, closes them soon after

02 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir posts higher net loss for H1

26 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir issues its wire rod prices for engineering grade products

22 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir cuts its wire rod prices

22 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir closes its rebar sales

19 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir issues its wire rod prices

14 Aug | Longs and Billet