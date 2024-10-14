Turkey’s Kardemir to supply steel rails to Algeria

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has been continuing its steel rail sales abroad. The company has announced that it has won a tender for steel rails worth a total of €10.29 million to be exported to Algeria.
The products in question will be delivered within a three-month period from the contract date.
In addition, in September, the company signed a contract worth $17.64 million with Azerbaijan for the sale of steel rails, as SteelOrbis previously reported.