Turkey’s Kardemir ships first wire rod to Tunisia

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 16:07:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced that it has started shipping wire rod to Tunisia. The company has entered the North African market for the first time with the bulk cargo shipment, expanding its export network following exports to South America and Asia.

“The Tunisian shipment, which started from Zonguldak port, has an important place in terms of our country’s steel industry and economy, given the foreign exchange inflow to the national economy,” the company stated.

Kardemir had exported wire rod to Brazil in 2020 and rails to Afghanistan in May this year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.