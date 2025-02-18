 |  Login 
Turkey’s Kardemir invests in new continuous caster from SMS Group

Tuesday, 18 February 2025 13:43:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group has announced that Turkey’s Kardemir ordered a new five-strand continuous caster to upgrade production at its Karabük plant in Turkey. Scheduled to be operational at the end of 2025, the caster has an annual production capacity of 1.2 million mt.

The new five-strand continuous caster, designed to manufacture three square billet sizes, one bloom size, and one beam blank section size is intended to increase Kardemir’s production capabilities and enable it to react to changing industry demands. The new continuous casting plant, featuring a 10.25-meter radius, is also capable of producing a wide range of steel grades, including construction and high-carbon rail grades. SMS technology used on the continuous caster will add several features that increase product quality.

The scope of supply includes SMS Group technologies such as CONVEX mold tubes, CONSTIR electromagnetic stirrers, CONDRIVE oscillation drive and advanced automation systems.


