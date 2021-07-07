Turkey’s Kardemir concludes sales to the fastener industry

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 16:04:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced that it has made sales to the fastener industry.

Stating that it has expanded its target markets with the investments it has made, the company added, “We aim to reflect the experiences we have gained in domestic sales to our export activities, thanks to the cooperation we have entered into with screw and bolt producers, which are the linking products of the automotive, white goods, electronics and furniture sectors.”