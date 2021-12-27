﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey's iron ore imports up 9.9 percent in January-October

Monday, 27 December 2021 11:07:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 946,215 mt, increasing by 76.4 percent compared to September and down 6.3 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 51.2 percent to $180.61 million year on year, while up 39.7 percent as compared to September.


Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 9.11 million metric tons, up 9.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.73 billion, increasing by 102.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 4.67 million mt, up 5.1 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.23 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 1.12 million mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-October period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2021

January- October 2020

Change (%)

October 2021

October 2020

Change (%)

Brazil

4,672,231

4,445,217

5.11

619,498

417,188

48.49

Sweden

1,234,443

1,806,348

-31.66

-

330,441

-

Russia

1,118,442

1,071,474

4.38

79,810

101,331

-21.24

Ukraine

960,927

445,278

115.80

153,554

160,412

-4.28

S. Africa

511,995

344,833

48.48

-

-

-

Finland

384,219

-

-

70,600

-

-

Mali

143,807

-

-

-

-

-

US

61,292

-

  

-

  

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first 10 months this year can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: production  Europe  raw mat  iron ore  Turkey  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24 Dec

Turkey’s pig iron imports down 7.9 percent in January-October
23 Dec

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 15.6% in January-October
14 Dec

Turkey’s HRC exports down 11.2 percent in January-October
07 Dec

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 15.6 percent in January-October
01 Dec

Muammer Bilgiç: EU’s carbon border tax forces untransformed countries to transform