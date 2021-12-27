Turkey's iron ore imports up 9.9 percent in January-October

Monday, 27 December 2021 11:07:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 946,215 mt, increasing by 76.4 percent compared to September and down 6.3 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 51.2 percent to $180.61 million year on year, while up 39.7 percent as compared to September.





Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 9.11 million metric tons, up 9.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.73 billion, increasing by 102.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 4.67 million mt, up 5.1 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.23 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 1.12 million mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-October period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2021 January- October 2020 Change (%) October 2021 October 2020 Change (%) Brazil 4,672,231 4,445,217 5.11 619,498 417,188 48.49 Sweden 1,234,443 1,806,348 -31.66 - 330,441 - Russia 1,118,442 1,071,474 4.38 79,810 101,331 -21.24 Ukraine 960,927 445,278 115.80 153,554 160,412 -4.28 S. Africa 511,995 344,833 48.48 - - - Finland 384,219 - - 70,600 - - Mali 143,807 - - - - - US 61,292 - - -

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first 10 months this year can be seen in the graph below: