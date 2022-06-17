﻿
English
Turkey’s iron ore imports increase 7.3 percent in January-April

Friday, 17 June 2022 12:14:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 1.24 million mt, increasing by 31.3 percent compared to March and up 24.6 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 4.5 percent to $176.51 million year on year, while up 57.5 percent as compared to March.

In January-April this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 3.75 million mt, up 7.3 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 12.1 percent to $484.65 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given month, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 1.62 mt, down 2.0 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by South Africa which supplied 780,291 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Sweden in the given month amounted to 659,328 mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January-April this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-April 2022

January-April 2021

Change (%)

April 2022

April 2021

Change (%)

Brazil

1,623,539

1,657,103

-2.03

796,277

404,719

96.75

S. Africa

780,291

344,509

126.49

99,515

-

-

Sweden

659,328

659,971

-0.10

329,335

329,999

-0.20

Ukraine

235,274

308,996

-23.86

-

153,623

-

Russia

208,258

448,739

-53.59

13,599

77,026

-82.34

Finland

141,701

-

-

-

-

-

Mali

52,432

76,425

-31.39

-

28,663

-

Norway

49,503

-

-

-

-

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in January-April can be seen in the graph below:


