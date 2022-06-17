Turkey’s iron ore imports increase 7.3 percent in January-April

Friday, 17 June 2022 12:14:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 1.24 million mt, increasing by 31.3 percent compared to March and up 24.6 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 4.5 percent to $176.51 million year on year, while up 57.5 percent as compared to March.

In January-April this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 3.75 million mt, up 7.3 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 12.1 percent to $484.65 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given month, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 1.62 mt, down 2.0 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by South Africa which supplied 780,291 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Sweden in the given month amounted to 659,328 mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January-April this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2022 January-April 2021 Change (%) April 2022 April 2021 Change (%) Brazil 1,623,539 1,657,103 -2.03 796,277 404,719 96.75 S. Africa 780,291 344,509 126.49 99,515 - - Sweden 659,328 659,971 -0.10 329,335 329,999 -0.20 Ukraine 235,274 308,996 -23.86 - 153,623 - Russia 208,258 448,739 -53.59 13,599 77,026 -82.34 Finland 141,701 - - - - - Mali 52,432 76,425 -31.39 - 28,663 - Norway 49,503 - - - - -

