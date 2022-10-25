Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 8.6 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 11:56:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 801,186 mt, increasing by 19.3 percent compared to July and down 30.2 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 52.5 percent to $135.22 million year on year, while up 11.6 percent as compared to July.

In January-August this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 6.97 million mt, down 8.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 25.2 percent to $1.07 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 2.82 million mt, down 22.5 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by South Africa which supplied 1.19 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Sweden in the given period amounted to 1.15 million mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January-August this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2022 January-August 2021 Change (%) August 2022 August 2021 Change (%) Brazil 2,824,272 3,643,323 -22.48 411,957 447,447 -7.93 S. Africa 1,190,727 511,995 132.57 - 167,466 - Sweden 1,154,297 1,234,443 -6.49 164,999 164,951 0.03 India 435,186 - - - - - Ukraine 422,136 807,373 -47.71 31,909 79,092 -59.66 Russia 398,268 985,627 -59.59 37,501 123,139 -69.55 Uzbekistan 151,476 - - 72,268 - - Finland 141,701 239,608 -40.86 - 165,005 - Mali 118,431 143,807 -17.65 - - - Australia 82,512 - - 82,512 - -

Turkey's iron ore import sources in January-August can be seen in the graph below: