Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 8.6 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 11:56:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 801,186 mt, increasing by 19.3 percent compared to July and down 30.2 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 52.5 percent to $135.22 million year on year, while up 11.6 percent as compared to July.

In January-August this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 6.97 million mt, down 8.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 25.2 percent to $1.07 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 2.82 million mt, down 22.5 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by South Africa which supplied 1.19 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Sweden in the given period amounted to 1.15 million mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January-August this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2022

January-August 2021

Change (%)

August 2022

August 2021

Change (%)

Brazil

2,824,272

3,643,323

-22.48

411,957

447,447

-7.93

S. Africa

1,190,727

511,995

132.57

-

167,466

-

Sweden

1,154,297

1,234,443

-6.49

164,999

164,951

0.03

India

435,186

-

-

-

-

-

Ukraine

422,136

807,373

-47.71

31,909

79,092

-59.66

Russia

398,268

985,627

-59.59

37,501

123,139

-69.55

Uzbekistan

151,476

-

-

72,268

-

-

Finland

141,701

239,608

-40.86

-

165,005

-

Mali

118,431

143,807

-17.65

-

-

-

Australia

82,512

-

-

82,512

-

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in January-August can be seen in the graph below:


