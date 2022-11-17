Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 6.2 percent in January-September

Thursday, 17 November 2022 11:42:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 689,769 mt, decreasing by 13.9 percent compared to August and up 28.6 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 26.6 percent to $87.71 million year on year, while down 35.1 percent as compared to August.

In January-September this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 7.66 million mt, down 6.2 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 25.3 percent to $1.16 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 3.31 million mt, down 18.2 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by South Africa which supplied 1.19 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Sweden in the given period amounted to 1.15 million mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January-September this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2022 January-September 2021 Change (%) September 2022 September 2021 Change (%) Brazil 3,314,978 4,052,733 -18.20 490,706 409,410 19.86 S. Africa 1,190,747 511,995 132.57 - - - Sweden 1,154,297 1,234,443 -6.49 - - - Ukraine 508,220 807,373 -37.05 86,084 - - Russia 439,193 1,038,631 -57.71 40,921 53,004 -22.80 India 435,186 - - - - - Uzbekistan 223,514 - - 72,038 - - Finland 141,701 313,619 -54.82 - 74,011 - Mali 118,431 143,807 -17.65 - - - Australia 82,512 - - - - -

