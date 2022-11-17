﻿
English
Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 6.2 percent in January-September

Thursday, 17 November 2022 11:42:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 689,769 mt, decreasing by 13.9 percent compared to August and up 28.6 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 26.6 percent to $87.71 million year on year, while down 35.1 percent as compared to August.

In January-September this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 7.66 million mt, down 6.2 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 25.3 percent to $1.16 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 3.31 million mt, down 18.2 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by South Africa which supplied 1.19 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Sweden in the given period amounted to 1.15 million mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January-September this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2022

January-September 2021

Change (%)

September 2022

September 2021

Change (%)

Brazil

3,314,978

4,052,733

-18.20

490,706

409,410

19.86

S. Africa

1,190,747

511,995

132.57

-

-

-

Sweden

1,154,297

1,234,443

-6.49

-

-

-

Ukraine

508,220

807,373

-37.05

86,084

-

-

Russia

439,193

1,038,631

-57.71

40,921

53,004

-22.80

India

435,186

-

-

-

-

-

Uzbekistan

223,514

-

-

72,038

-

-

Finland

141,701

313,619

-54.82

-

74,011

-

Mali

118,431

143,807

-17.65

-

-

-

Australia

82,512

-

-

-

-

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in January-September can be seen in the graph below:


