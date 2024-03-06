﻿
Turkey’s IDC to sell dry cargo ships to terminate ship activities

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 16:48:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish rebar producer Izmir Demir Çelik Sanayi (IDC) has announced that it has decided to terminate its ship activities to optimize its operations and create a structure more suitable for its long-term strategic goals.

The company’s dry cargo ships M/V Halil Şahin, M/V IDC Pearl, and M/V IDC Diamond will be sold to the United Arab Emirates-based companies Sea Eagle Shipping & Trading Co., Sea Pearl Shipping & Trading Co. and Sea Diamond Shipping & Trading Co. for a total $23 million. IDC expects to have a profit impact of approximately TRY 674.65 million from the sales.


Tags: Turkey Europe İDÇ 

