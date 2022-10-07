Turkey’s İçdaş to invest TRY 18.17 billion for HRC production plants

Friday, 07 October 2022 11:31:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker İçdaş Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi A.Ş. for its hot rolled coil production plants and additional coastal structures project in Çanakkale, has been examined and the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

The cost of the investment totals TRY 18.17 billion ($977.95 million).

The annual capacity of both the steel mill and the rolling mill to be built within the scope of the project is planned to be five million mt.