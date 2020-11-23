﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Icdas to increase market share with new wire rod mill

Monday, 23 November 2020 11:33:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli announced that it will supply a third wire rod mill to be installed at the Biga plant of Turkey-based steelmaker Icdas Celik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi, where two other Danieli wire rod mills are in operation since 2005.

The purpose of the steelmaker’s investment is to increase its share of the wire rod coil market and also to add more advanced steel grades to its product portfolio.  

The new line is designed to produce a wide range of steel grades, inclusive of welding wire, high carbon PC strand, cold heading, bearing steel, spring steel, free cutting and alloyed steels, at a maximum rolling speed of 110 m/sec.

The startup of the line is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021. 


Tags: Turkey  wire rod  longs  Europe  wire   |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Nov

Danieli to supply wire rod line and slab caster automation to Turkey’s Habas
12  Nov

Turkey-based IDC’s sales revenues increase in Jan-Sept, exports down
05  Nov

Turkey’s Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayii temporarily stops PC strand exports to US
04  Nov

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 37 percent in January-September
04  Nov

Turkey’s Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayii reports net loss for Jan-Sept