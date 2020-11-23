Turkey’s Icdas to increase market share with new wire rod mill

Monday, 23 November 2020 11:33:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli announced that it will supply a third wire rod mill to be installed at the Biga plant of Turkey-based steelmaker Icdas Celik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi, where two other Danieli wire rod mills are in operation since 2005.

The purpose of the steelmaker’s investment is to increase its share of the wire rod coil market and also to add more advanced steel grades to its product portfolio.

The new line is designed to produce a wide range of steel grades, inclusive of welding wire, high carbon PC strand, cold heading, bearing steel, spring steel, free cutting and alloyed steels, at a maximum rolling speed of 110 m/sec.

The startup of the line is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021.