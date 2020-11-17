Danieli to supply wire rod line and slab caster automation to Turkey’s Habas

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 15:38:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a new wire rod line and slab caster electrical and automation systems, along with technological packages, to be installed at the Aliaga steelmaking plant of Turkey-based Habas Sinai ve Tibbi Gazlar Istihsal Endustrisi A.S (Habas).

The new wire rod line will produce a wide range of steel grades, including low and medium-carbon steel, welding wire, high-carbon steel, PC wire and reinforcement steel. The start of operations is planned for the third quarter of 2021.

Danieli Automation, which recently completed the modernization of the automation system of the company’s existing slab caster, will supply Level 1 automation and Level 2 process control systems, for the company’s new twin-strand slab caster. The slabs produced will be 220 mm and 225 mm thick and in a width range from 1,000 mm to 2,100 mm and the caster will be put into operation during the fourth quarter of 2021.