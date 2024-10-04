Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 134.1 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 211,971 metric tons, down by 31.3 percent compared to July and up by 80.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $131.07 million, decreasing by 30.7 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 68.2 percent year on year.
In the January-August period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1,616,984 mt, up 134.1 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 107.6 percent to $1.05 billion, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 491,285 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 198,010 mt and Egypt with 173,338 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-August period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-August 2023
|
January-August 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
August 2023
|
August 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Italy
|
199,143
|
491,285
|
146.7
|
21,899
|
58,390
|
166.6
|
Spain
|
35,775
|
198,010
|
453.5
|
4,391
|
19,480
|
343.6
|
Egypt
|
92,411
|
173,338
|
87.6
|
2,195
|
27,836
|
>1000.0
|
Greece
|
47,902
|
101,948
|
112.8
|
11,528
|
7,409
|
-35.7
|
Algeria
|
31,360
|
89,333
|
184.9
|
18,054
|
10,415
|
-42.3
|
Portugal
|
1,629
|
78,282
|
>1000.0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
United Kingdom
|
21,167
|
57,194
|
170.2
|
-
|
21,802
|
-
|
Belgium
|
53,478
|
36,681
|
-31.4
|
29,861
|
5,869
|
-80.3
|
Morocco
|
22,119
|
35,696
|
61.4
|
4,999
|
2,104
|
-57.9
|
Libya
|
757
|
32,681
|
>1000.0
|
358
|
1,542
|
330.7
Turkey’s main HRC export destinations on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below: