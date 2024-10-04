 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 134.1 percent in January-August

Friday, 04 October 2024 09:48:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 211,971 metric tons, down by 31.3 percent compared to July and up by 80.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $131.07 million, decreasing by 30.7 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 68.2 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1,616,984 mt, up 134.1 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 107.6 percent to $1.05 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 491,285 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 198,010 mt and Egypt with 173,338 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-August period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2023

January-August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2023

August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

199,143

491,285

146.7

21,899

58,390

166.6

Spain

35,775

198,010

453.5

4,391

19,480

343.6

Egypt

92,411

173,338

87.6

2,195

27,836

>1000.0

Greece

47,902

101,948

112.8

11,528

7,409

-35.7

Algeria

31,360

89,333

184.9

18,054

10,415

-42.3

Portugal

1,629

78,282

>1000.0

-

-

-

United Kingdom

21,167

57,194

170.2

-

21,802

-

Belgium

53,478

36,681

-31.4

29,861

5,869

-80.3

Morocco

22,119

35,696

61.4

4,999

2,104

-57.9

Libya

757

32,681

>1000.0

358

1,542

330.7

Turkey’s main HRC export destinations on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below:


Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Canada postpones implementation of 25% tax on Chinese steel until October 22

04 Oct | Steel News

European HRC market anticipates higher prices after ArcelorMittal’s hike

03 Oct | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HRC export price increases in two weeks

01 Oct | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat raises local prices following import price hikes

01 Oct | Flats and Slab

China’s price surge boosts flat steel offers in Turkey

01 Oct | Flats and Slab

GCC buyers still favor Japanese HRC as ex-China import offers rise significantly

01 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC prices stable, outlook improves slightly despite lack of trades

01 Oct | Flats and Slab

Nucor Weekly Consumer Spot Price (CSP) stable for second week amid limited finished steel demand

30 Sep | Flats and Slab

Chinese HRC exporters surprise Turkish buyers with sharp price hike

30 Sep | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports down 4.2 percent in January-August

30 Sep | Steel News