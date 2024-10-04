Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 134.1 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 211,971 metric tons, down by 31.3 percent compared to July and up by 80.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $131.07 million, decreasing by 30.7 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 68.2 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey 's HRC exports amounted to 1,616,984 mt, up 134.1 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 107.6 percent to $1.05 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 491,285 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 198,010 mt and Egypt with 173,338 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2023 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2023 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 199,143 491,285 146.7 21,899 58,390 166.6 Spain 35,775 198,010 453.5 4,391 19,480 343.6 Egypt 92,411 173,338 87.6 2,195 27,836 >1000.0 Greece 47,902 101,948 112.8 11,528 7,409 -35.7 Algeria 31,360 89,333 184.9 18,054 10,415 -42.3 Portugal 1,629 78,282 >1000.0 - - - United Kingdom 21,167 57,194 170.2 - 21,802 - Belgium 53,478 36,681 -31.4 29,861 5,869 -80.3 Morocco 22,119 35,696 61.4 4,999 2,104 -57.9 Libya 757 32,681 >1000.0 358 1,542 330.7