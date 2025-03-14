 |  Login 
Turkey’s HRC imports up 2.3 percent in January

Friday, 14 March 2025 12:11:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) import volume increased by 2.3 percent year on year and by 39.1 month on month to 425,609 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $238.02 million, down 9.8 percent year on year and up 41.9 percent month on month.

Turkey’s HRC imports - January 2025

In the given month, Turkey imported 156,901 mt of HRC from China, down 5.9 percent year on year, with China ranking as Turkey's leading HRC import source, ahead of Russia which supplied 106,837 mt in the given month and South Korea which supplied 56,972 mt of HRC.

Turkey's top 10 HRC import sources in January are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2025

January 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

China

156,901

166,706

-5.9

Russia

106,837

3,494

>1000.0

South Korea

56,972

26,643

113.8

Japan

30,082

81,187

-62.9

Egypt

27,248

99,185

-72.5

Germany

21,380

2,203

870.5

Belgium

10,950

3,683

197.3

France

8,743

12,693

-31.1

Ukraine

5,012

-

-

Austria

577

48

>1000.0

Shares in Turkey’s HRC imports - January 2025


Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

