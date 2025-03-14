Turkey’s HRC imports up 2.3 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) import volume increased by 2.3 percent year on year and by 39.1 month on month to 425,609 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $238.02 million, down 9.8 percent year on year and up 41.9 percent month on month.

Turkey’s HRC imports - January 2025

In the given month, Turkey imported 156,901 mt of HRC from China, down 5.9 percent year on year, with China ranking as Turkey 's leading HRC import source, ahead of Russia which supplied 106,837 mt in the given month and South Korea which supplied 56,972 mt of HRC.

Turkey 's top 10 HRC import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2025 January 2024 Y-o-y change (%) China 156,901 166,706 -5.9 Russia 106,837 3,494 >1000.0 South Korea 56,972 26,643 113.8 Japan 30,082 81,187 -62.9 Egypt 27,248 99,185 -72.5 Germany 21,380 2,203 870.5 Belgium 10,950 3,683 197.3 France 8,743 12,693 -31.1 Ukraine 5,012 - - Austria 577 48 >1000.0

Shares in Turkey’s HRC imports - January 2025