Turkey’s HRC imports up 2.3 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) import volume increased by 2.3 percent year on year and by 39.1 month on month to 425,609 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $238.02 million, down 9.8 percent year on year and up 41.9 percent month on month.
Turkey’s HRC imports - January 2025
In the given month, Turkey imported 156,901 mt of HRC from China, down 5.9 percent year on year, with China ranking as Turkey's leading HRC import source, ahead of Russia which supplied 106,837 mt in the given month and South Korea which supplied 56,972 mt of HRC.
Turkey's top 10 HRC import sources in January are as follows:
Country
Amount (mt)
January 2025
January 2024
Y-o-y change (%)
China
156,901
166,706
-5.9
Russia
106,837
3,494
>1000.0
South Korea
56,972
26,643
113.8
Japan
30,082
81,187
-62.9
Egypt
27,248
99,185
-72.5
Germany
21,380
2,203
870.5
Belgium
10,950
3,683
197.3
France
8,743
12,693
-31.1
Ukraine
5,012
-
-
Austria
577
48
>1000.0