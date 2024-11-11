 |  Login 
Turkey’s HRC imports decrease by 20.6 percent in January-September

Monday, 11 November 2024 12:17:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 225,205 metric tons, down by 8.0 percent compared to August and by 30.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $136.56 million, decreasing by 11.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 35.4 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2,661,725 mt, down 20.6 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 24.8 percent to $1.73 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1,373,706 mt. China was followed by Egypt with 418,883 mt and Russia with 268,693 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2023

January-September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2023

September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

China

1,258,745

1,373,706

9.1

105,533

132,404

25.5

Egypt

211,778

418,883

97.8

28,115

11,380

-59.5

Russia

540,095

268,695

-50.3

9,568

48,322

405.0

South Korea

202,659

226,994

12.0

24,382

14,161

-41.9

France

97,538

93,793

-3.8

12,138

10,794

-11.1

Taiwan

173,912

88,730

-49.0

9,078

3,367

-62.9

Japan

482,025

87,043

-81.9

88,206

6

-

Belgium

31,886

34,003

6.6

5,405

3,308

-38.8

Brazil

14,992

18,727

24.9

14,992

-

-

Vietnam

49,994

17,698

-64.6

-

-

-

Turkey’s main HRC import sources on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below:


