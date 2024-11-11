Turkey’s HRC imports decrease by 20.6 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 225,205 metric tons, down by 8.0 percent compared to August and by 30.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $136.56 million, decreasing by 11.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 35.4 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey 's HRC imports amounted to 2,661,725 mt, down 20.6 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 24.8 percent to $1.73 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1,373,706 mt. China was followed by Egypt with 418,883 mt and Russia with 268,693 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2023 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2023 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) China 1,258,745 1,373,706 9.1 105,533 132,404 25.5 Egypt 211,778 418,883 97.8 28,115 11,380 -59.5 Russia 540,095 268,695 -50.3 9,568 48,322 405.0 South Korea 202,659 226,994 12.0 24,382 14,161 -41.9 France 97,538 93,793 -3.8 12,138 10,794 -11.1 Taiwan 173,912 88,730 -49.0 9,078 3,367 -62.9 Japan 482,025 87,043 -81.9 88,206 6 - Belgium 31,886 34,003 6.6 5,405 3,308 -38.8 Brazil 14,992 18,727 24.9 14,992 - - Vietnam 49,994 17,698 -64.6 - - -