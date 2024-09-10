Turkey’s HRC imports decrease by 19.2 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 156,257 metric tons, down by 42.8 percent compared to June and by 49.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $105.84 million, decreasing by 40.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 54.8 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey 's HRC imports amounted to 2,191,676 mt, down 19.2 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 23.7 percent to $1.43 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1,056,245 mt. China was followed by Egypt with 398,636 mt and Russia with 207,064 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2023 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2023 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) China 1,062,366 1,056,245 -0.6 189,997 47,685 -74.9 Egypt 134,315 398,636 196.8 47,319 53,184 12.4 Russia 479,126 207,064 -56.8 8,755 4,456 -49.1 South Korea 153,406 188,015 22.6 12,198 37,210 205.1 Japan 320,706 87,037 -72.9 24,519 6 -99.9 Taiwan 155,149 85,362 -45.0 2,494 - - France 74,067 73,532 -0.7 14,146 9,113 -35.6 Belgium 22,889 27,784 21.4 2,735 3,293 20.4 Brazil - 18,727 - - - - Vietnam 49,994 17,698 -64.6 - - -