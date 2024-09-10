 |  Login 
Turkey’s HRC imports decrease by 19.2 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 11:04:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 156,257 metric tons, down by 42.8 percent compared to June and by 49.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $105.84 million, decreasing by 40.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 54.8 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2,191,676 mt, down 19.2 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 23.7 percent to $1.43 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1,056,245 mt. China was followed by Egypt with 398,636 mt and Russia with 207,064 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2023

January-July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2023

July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

China

1,062,366

1,056,245

-0.6

189,997

47,685

-74.9

Egypt

134,315

398,636

196.8

47,319

53,184

12.4

Russia

479,126

207,064

-56.8

8,755

4,456

-49.1

South Korea

153,406

188,015

22.6

12,198

37,210

205.1

Japan

320,706

87,037

-72.9

24,519

6

-99.9

Taiwan

155,149

85,362

-45.0

2,494

-

-

France

74,067

73,532

-0.7

14,146

9,113

-35.6

Belgium

22,889

27,784

21.4

2,735

3,293

20.4

Brazil

-

18,727

-

-

-

-

Vietnam

49,994

17,698

-64.6

-

-

-

Turkey’s main HRC import sources on country basis in the January-July period this year are presented below:


