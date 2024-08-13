 |  Login 
Turkey’s HRC imports decrease by 15.2 percent in January-June

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 11:17:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 273,359 metric tons, down by 3.5 percent compared to May and by 36.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $177.09 million, decreasing by 9.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 44.9 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2,035,419 mt, down 15.2 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 19.2 percent to $1.32 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1,008,559 mt. China was followed by Egypt with 345,453 mt and Russia with 202,607 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-June period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2023

January-June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2023

June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

China

872,366

1,008,559

15.6

280,758

112,413

-60.0

Egypt

86,996

345,453

297.1

26,031

56,969

118.9

Russia

470,371

202,607

-56.9

19,585

17,010

-13.1

South Korea

139,766

150,807

7.9

17,620

27,586

56.6

Japan

296,181

87,031

-70.6

60,959

5,844

-90.4

Taiwan

152,635

85,362

-44.1

8,527

38,179

347.7

France

59,920

64,420

7.5

8,721

7,569

-13.2

Belgium

20,153

24,493

21.5

3,454

3,561

3.1

Brazil

-

18,727

-

-

-

-

Vietnam

49,993

17,698

-64.6

-

-

-

Turkey’s main HRC import sources on country basis in the January-June period this year are presented below:


