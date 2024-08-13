Turkey’s HRC imports decrease by 15.2 percent in January-June

In June this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 273,359 metric tons, down by 3.5 percent compared to May and by 36.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $177.09 million, decreasing by 9.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 44.9 percent year on year.
In the January-June period, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2,035,419 mt, down 15.2 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 19.2 percent to $1.32 billion, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1,008,559 mt. China was followed by Egypt with 345,453 mt and Russia with 202,607 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-June period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-June 2023
|
January-June 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
June 2023
|
June 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
China
|
872,366
|
1,008,559
|
15.6
|
280,758
|
112,413
|
-60.0
|
Egypt
|
86,996
|
345,453
|
297.1
|
26,031
|
56,969
|
118.9
|
Russia
|
470,371
|
202,607
|
-56.9
|
19,585
|
17,010
|
-13.1
|
South Korea
|
139,766
|
150,807
|
7.9
|
17,620
|
27,586
|
56.6
|
Japan
|
296,181
|
87,031
|
-70.6
|
60,959
|
5,844
|
-90.4
|
Taiwan
|
152,635
|
85,362
|
-44.1
|
8,527
|
38,179
|
347.7
|
France
|
59,920
|
64,420
|
7.5
|
8,721
|
7,569
|
-13.2
|
Belgium
|
20,153
|
24,493
|
21.5
|
3,454
|
3,561
|
3.1
|
Brazil
|
-
|
18,727
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Vietnam
|
49,993
|
17,698
|
-64.6
|
-
|
-
|
-
Turkey’s main HRC import sources on country basis in the January-June period this year are presented below: