Turkey’s HRC import volume down 4.4 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 15:41:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 5.3 percent year on year to 304,723 metric tons, down 3.5 percent compared to September. The revenue from these imports amounted to $143.92 million, up 0.4 month on month and decreasing by 13.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first ten months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.96 million metric tons, down 4.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.31 billion, decreasing by 19.8 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 948,743 mt, down 22.11 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 494,176 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-October are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2020

January-October 2019

Change (%)

October 2020

October 2019

Change (%)

Russia

948,743

1,217,980

-22.11

101,369

123,624

-18.00

Ukraine

494,176

381,231

29.63

68,856

25,244

172.76

France

392,310

350,506

11.93

30,636

47,690

-35.76

Japan

283,532

114,383

147.88

59,456

51,344

15.80

Netherlands

152,886

166,865

-8.38

3,699

3,569

3.64

S. Korea

138,505

13,043

961.91

18,824

2,492

655.38

UK

121,462

108,898

11.54

-

29,427

-

Brazil

80,065

127,995

-37.45

-

-

-

Belgium

71,279

57,281

24.44

5,351

6,296

-15.01

Italy

69,463

105,634

-34.24

172

3,156

-94.55

