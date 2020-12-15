Turkey’s HRC import volume down 4.4 percent in January-October

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 5.3 percent year on year to 304,723 metric tons, down 3.5 percent compared to September. The revenue from these imports amounted to $143.92 million, up 0.4 month on month and decreasing by 13.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Meanwhile, in the first ten months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.96 million metric tons, down 4.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.31 billion, decreasing by 19.8 percent compared to the same period of 2019.
In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 948,743 mt, down 22.11 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 494,176 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-October are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-October 2020
|
January-October 2019
|
Change (%)
|
October 2020
|
October 2019
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
948,743
|
1,217,980
|
-22.11
|
101,369
|
123,624
|
-18.00
|
Ukraine
|
494,176
|
381,231
|
29.63
|
68,856
|
25,244
|
172.76
|
France
|
392,310
|
350,506
|
11.93
|
30,636
|
47,690
|
-35.76
|
Japan
|
283,532
|
114,383
|
147.88
|
59,456
|
51,344
|
15.80
|
Netherlands
|
152,886
|
166,865
|
-8.38
|
3,699
|
3,569
|
3.64
|
S. Korea
|
138,505
|
13,043
|
961.91
|
18,824
|
2,492
|
655.38
|
UK
|
121,462
|
108,898
|
11.54
|
-
|
29,427
|
-
|
Brazil
|
80,065
|
127,995
|
-37.45
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Belgium
|
71,279
|
57,281
|
24.44
|
5,351
|
6,296
|
-15.01
|
Italy
|
69,463
|
105,634
|
-34.24
|
172
|
3,156
|
-94.55
