Turkey’s HRC import volume down 4.4 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 15:41:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 5.3 percent year on year to 304,723 metric tons, down 3.5 percent compared to September. The revenue from these imports amounted to $143.92 million, up 0.4 month on month and decreasing by 13.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first ten months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.96 million metric tons, down 4.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.31 billion, decreasing by 19.8 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 948,743 mt, down 22.11 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 494,176 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-October are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2020 January-October 2019 Change (%) October 2020 October 2019 Change (%) Russia 948,743 1,217,980 -22.11 101,369 123,624 -18.00 Ukraine 494,176 381,231 29.63 68,856 25,244 172.76 France 392,310 350,506 11.93 30,636 47,690 -35.76 Japan 283,532 114,383 147.88 59,456 51,344 15.80 Netherlands 152,886 166,865 -8.38 3,699 3,569 3.64 S. Korea 138,505 13,043 961.91 18,824 2,492 655.38 UK 121,462 108,898 11.54 - 29,427 - Brazil 80,065 127,995 -37.45 - - - Belgium 71,279 57,281 24.44 5,351 6,296 -15.01 Italy 69,463 105,634 -34.24 172 3,156 -94.55

