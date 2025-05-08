Turkey’s HRC exports up 50.6% in Q1, exports to EU more than double

In March this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 335,578 metric tons, up by 29.1 percent compared to February and by 66.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $190.58 million, increasing by 31.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 35.9 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey 's HRC exports amounted to 719,099 mt, up 50.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 25.8 percent to $407.85 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-March 2025

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 214,006 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 99,288 mt and Portugal with 92,880 mt, while overall exports to EU countries amounted to 489,041 mt, up 112.8 percent amid strong demand from the region. In addition, customers in the EU considered Turkey as a safer source since there were ongoing antidumping investigations against India, Egypt, Vietnam and Japan during March. These investigations are now complete, with EU implementing provisional antidumping duties on Egypt, Vietnam and Japan.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-March period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2025 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2025 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 214,006 114,595 86.7 132,345 43,314 205.5 Spain 99,288 68,153 45.7 44,660 52,031 16.5 Portugal 92,880 - - 53,284 - - Egypt 66,021 59,843 10.3 25,743 26,554 -3.1 Greece 49,681 34,426 44.3 13,847 13,730 0.9 Libya 28,413 3,446 724.5 5,688 57 >1000.0 Tunisia 22,998 507 >1000.0 4,951 46 >1000.0 Ukraine 19,157 11,312 69.4 6,257 3,805 64.4 Lebanon 16,265 3,891 318.0 8,511 1,627 423.1 Romania 15,386 6,810 125.9 5,403 686 687.6

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-March 2025