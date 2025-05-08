 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s HRC exports up 50.6% in Q1, exports to EU more than double

Thursday, 08 May 2025 13:45:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 335,578 metric tons, up by 29.1 percent compared to February and by 66.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $190.58 million, increasing by 31.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 35.9 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 719,099 mt, up 50.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 25.8 percent to $407.85 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-March 2025

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 214,006 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 99,288 mt and Portugal with 92,880 mt, while overall exports to EU countries amounted to 489,041 mt, up 112.8 percent amid strong demand from the region. In addition, customers in the EU considered Turkey as a safer source since there were ongoing antidumping investigations against India, Egypt, Vietnam and Japan during March. These investigations are now complete, with EU implementing provisional antidumping duties on Egypt, Vietnam and Japan.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-March period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-March 2025 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2025 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Italy 214,006 114,595 86.7 132,345 43,314 205.5
Spain 99,288 68,153 45.7 44,660 52,031 16.5
Portugal 92,880 - - 53,284 - -
Egypt 66,021 59,843 10.3 25,743 26,554 -3.1
Greece 49,681 34,426 44.3 13,847 13,730 0.9
Libya 28,413 3,446 724.5 5,688 57 >1000.0
Tunisia 22,998 507 >1000.0 4,951 46 >1000.0
Ukraine 19,157 11,312 69.4 6,257 3,805 64.4
Lebanon 16,265 3,891 318.0 8,511 1,627 423.1
Romania 15,386 6,810 125.9 5,403 686 687.6

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-March 2025


Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 8, 2025 

08 May | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China fluctuate within limited range in April 21-27

08 May | Steel News

HRC import activities remain quiet in UAE, import offers relatively stable

07 May | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 7, 2025 

07 May | Longs and Billet

Nucor weekly CSP follows spot and scrap prices down for first time in a month

06 May | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat cuts local HRC prices amid weak demand

06 May | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC offers firm for Middle East despite weak interest, EU market largely stable

06 May | Flats and Slab

Chinese HRC export mood stagnant after holiday amid sluggish demand, stable offers

06 May | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 6, 2025 

06 May | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.6% in late April

06 May | Steel News